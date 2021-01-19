Electric water heating bags for pain relief

Skin friendly material

Here is a heating bag that will give you comfort and instant pain relief. It has a soft velvety texture that feels soothing on your skin and it is made of a skin-friendly material. This bag also has an inner pocket so you can keep your hands warm inside it. It also has a charging port that enables you to quickly heat the pad and use it for long hours. SHAYONAM Heating Bag also comes with a water nozzle so you can easily inject and pump out water from the bag.

Attractive design

Here is a water bag that is extremely easy to use and also looks very attractive. It has a beautiful multi-colored print. This water bag comes with an electric gel so you don’t have to boil water separately on gas, reducing your work. Unity Brand Heating Bag is an instant reliever for aches in cold climates. It also works wonders for back pain and cramps related to pregnancy. This bag works on electricity so you can easily recharge it and say goodbye to pain.

Muscle massager

Here is the modern-day solution for hot water bags that will minus your stress and pain in no time. It is filled with a gel that gets heated up fast, easily and lasts for a long time. Connecting it for five to ten minutes will give you approximately one hour of heating. TOPREDO Electric Gel Heating Pad is useful to provide relief from sports injuries, arthritis, back pain, cramps, sprains, etc. This heating bag is available in many attractive designs. You can also use it at a low temperature to massage your body.

Neoprene gel

Here is another heating bag that comes with an innovative technology. Piesome Electric Hot Gel Bag effectively reduces pain and gives you relief. This bag is filled with a special gel which is made from neoprene which retains heat and provides maximum compression. It is available in many attractive patterns and is made of great quality with shock proof mechanism ensuring no leakage. It has a compact size that makes it easy to carry so you can use it anytime and anywhere. It can aid in relieving multiple pains and can be used by kids as well as the older generation.