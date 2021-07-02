Effective Clean, Even Without The Perfect Technique

Designed with superior sonic technology, this electric toothbrush generates 40,000 Strokes per minute, effectively demolishing plaque and germs in your mouth. The five nylon DuPont brush heads are built to fit teeth better. It has five convenient cleaning modes for everything from whitening and cleaning to polishing, massages, and even sensitivity. The interdental brush head is a bonus for cleaning between teeth and in hard-to-reach areas. Its long-lasting battery can be recharged via USB, and 4 hours of charging will give you up to 25 hours of uninterrupted use. If you're looking for a brush that offers excellent all-around cleaning, this one is the one for you.

Brush smarter and better

The 2D cleaning action of this toothbrush means it oscillates and rotates 8,000 times per minute to remove plaque better than a regular manual toothbrush. The rounded bristles head gives you excellent 360-degree cleaning and fits around individual teeth better. This works to remove more plaque than traditional toothbrushes. The 2-minute professional timer vibrates every 30 seconds to remind you to change the area that's being brushed, and the 7-day battery life means you can easily travel with it without needing a recharge in a hurry. Recommended by many experts worldwide, get this if you want a hassle-free teeth cleaning system.

Get that clean feeling every day

This rechargeable electric toothbrush is waterproof, lightweight, and has a stylish finish. You get two brush heads and two dust covers, a charging base unit, warranty card, and user manual, along with the electric brush. Its rubberized non-slip body provides better grip, while the long-lasting battery life (almost 30 days) and multi-cleaning angles make it easy to use for anyone. The brush heads are anti-corrosion and metal-free. With two years of manufacturer's warranty against all the manufacturing defects, this is the brush you want if you're looking for total oral care from the comfort of your own home.

Improve your gum health

The Philips Sonicare Cleancare comes highly recommended by dental professionals across the world. Designed to glide along the gumline smoothly, it tackles hard-to-reach areas with densely packed, high-quality bristles that are durable and long-lasting. Its advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth while its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean. The easy-start program, click-on brush head system, and 14-day battery life make this the ideal brush for anyone who takes their oral hygiene seriously.