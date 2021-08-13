Excellent design

Realme N1 Sonic Toothbrush is a tactfully designed toothbrush with 130 days of battery life and high frequency sonic motor can vibrate up to 20,000 times/min, which cleans your teeth in a noiseless motion, The brush head is a FDA approved safe with 0.15mm DuPont Sta-clean 99.99% Antibacterial bristles. Additionally, this water resistant brush also has an indicator to remind of brush head replacement and three operating modes to suit the users comfort.

Sonic Toothbrush

Long battery life

AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric ToothBrush is a complete dental care package that comes with an interdental head along with 5 DuPont brush heads. The water resistant property and 25 day battery life make it travel friendly. Designed with advanced technology, it has 5 different operating modes and generates 40,000 Strokes per minute. In addition to above mentioned features, the brush also has a smart timer to ensure complete brushing and smart memory that remembers the mode.

Dual mode

MI Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush T100 as the name suggests has a long lasting rechargeable battery with a battery life of 30 days and a LED alerter for charging. The progressive design includes a dual mode operation to suit the user's brushing style with anti-slip grip, water resistant property and silent functioning. The equiclean auto timer, ultra soft bristles and movement upto 18000 strokes per minute together ensure effective cleaning.