Electric massagers to improve circulation

Best budget massager

Ergonomically designed, this massager effectively targets all the pressure points on your feet for a soothing massage. Based on principles of shiatsu massage, it uses kneading and rolling movements to relieve tired feet. This massager features three modes, adjustable kneading speeds, and offers a choice of manual and auto massage programs. You'll find keeping this device clean is effortless as the inner fabric lining comes off and is washable. A feature we love is that it comes with a wireless remote, which makes operating it effortless. Available at a reasonable price, we find this massager offers an excellent value for money. If you're looking for an affordable foot massager, choose this one.

Ideal for the whole family

With eight rolling directions, two speeds, and a built-in timer, this machine gives you the flexibility to customise the massage to suit your requirement. While the auto massage mode works wonders on the feet' soles, the manual mode is beneficial for pain relief in your ankles and calves. The well-designed control panel features large buttons, making it easy for people of all ages to operate. A notable feature is the auto-shutoff function. The massager automatically powers down after 15-minutes of use which prevents overheating and extends its service life. For a foot massager that even elderly parents won't have trouble using, choose this one.

Ideal for home or office

Crafted from premium, skin-friendly materials, you won't have to doubt this powerful massager's durability. Small enough to fit under a desk at work or under the sofa at home, it's the perfect way to unwind from the stress of a busy day. We love that it comes with the option of mild heating that provides comfort and quick pain relief. With a lightweight design, you'll find it easy to carry from room to room. While suitable for feet of all sizes, it has four flexible kneading disks that give your feet spa-like pampering. For an electric massager that combines the power of shiatsu massage and heat therapy, you can't go wrong buying this one.

Best complete below-the-knee massager

This massager delivers outstanding performance and boasts features like heat mode, vibration, kneading pads, and reflexology rollers. Designed to relax tense muscles, this machine can massage your calves, ankles, and feet simultaneously. Using the conveniently located control panel, you can select from three preset massage modes, adjust vibration and kneading speeds, and activate the heat function for a truly customised massage experience. A feature you're sure to love is that you can adjust the massager's angle up to 45-degrees so you can use it effortlessly even while relaxing on the sofa. If you're looking for a versatile massager that can recline, this one's for you.