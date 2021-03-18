Electric kettles to make your work easy

Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

Cello electric kettle is suitable for water, tea and soups. It has a stainless steel body and a pull lid opening. Its holding capacity is one litre. It has a wide mouth which makes it easy to clean. The kettle comes equipped with boil-dry protection for safe usage; the kettle automatically switches off if there is no water or when it has completed boiling. The base can be rotated up to 360 degrees. The handle stays cool to the touch and is comfortable to hold with a good texture for gripping.

TIMESOON Scarlet electric kettle is suitable for water, tea, coffee, milk and rice. The handle is made from safety Plastic material that it helps to prevent burns while handling the water kettle. And the base can be rotated up to 360 degrees, its 360-swivel base allows the kettle to be lifted off and returned to its base with ease. The flat heating element boils the water quickly. The automatic cut off feature cuts off the power supply, when the temperature inside exceeds the desired levels.

Russell Hobbs DOME 1515 Electric Kettle lets you enjoy safe and easy boiling. The electric kettle is equipped with smart features like automatic shut off, cool touch handle; boil dry protection, single touch lid locking etc. It's ergonomic handle and astonishingly designed body gets well with your alluring kitchen. This kettle lets you boil water and make tea for multiple cups at the same time.

LEVERET electric kettle is suitable for water, tea, coffee, milk and rice. This kettle has an illuminated power indicator which glows when power is on and darkens when power is off.