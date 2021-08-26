Easy to carry

Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle can make a perfect cup of tea or coffee without pushing yourself to the kitchen every morning. Available in different colors, styles, capacities and designs, a kettle might be a small appliance but it’s definitely the best when it comes to convenience, portability and of course, brewing! Integrated 304 stainless steel interior with no plastic and a 360° Cordless Kettle. This kettle is energy efficient and has a wide mouth for ease of filling, pouring and cleaning.

Easy cleaning

Borosil - Rio 1.5L Electric Kettle has a high quality thermostat for quick and safe boiling which automatically turns off when the boiling is finished. The Dry Boil Protection - the kettle cannot be switched on when there is no water inside ensures further safety. It has a concealed heating element for easy cleaning and a longer power cord with 360 degree cord making it very convenient for use.

Elegant Handle

Prestige Electric Kettle PKOSS - 1500 Watts makes the boiling more efficient than stovetop kettle and microwave. Enjoy boiling hot water any time of the day using your electric kettle as it is easy and convenient to use without any hassle with its single touch lid lock that will not only take care of your safety but will give you an easy boiling experience and the optimum spout design for easy pouring with a reusable, removable perforated stainless steel filter that strains water while you pour. It has a 360 degree swivel base for convenient boiling.

Cool-touch plastic

Now, switch to a modern and safe way of boiling water with the all-new KENT Amaze Stainless Steel Kettle. The electric kettle comes with the right combination of style and safety. The cool-touch plastic exterior not only gives an elegant look to the appliance but also makes it extremely safe to use. The electric kettle comes with a Grade 304 stainless steel inner body, which is less conductive and resistant to corrosion and oxidation. The 360° rotating base makes it easy to serve and boil water. KENT Amaze Stainless Steel Kettle is very convenient to use.