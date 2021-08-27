Anti-slip

This electric kettle has supreme quality and it is made from 100% 304 food grade stainless steel. It also comes with a stainless steel pot, lid spout and rim. There is no plastic in contact with hot water. It is built with an anti-slip grip and heat resistant handle which helps you worry less about getting burned and the kettle sliding out of your hands. The kettle has 1.8 Ltr capacity with double –wall construction that boils water quickly and keeps it warm for long. Its cordless technology allows for hassle-independent pouring and is also built with a 360 rotating glass body perfect for precise measurements. La' Forte Electric Kettle (EKLF001R 1.8 Ltr Double Wall 100% Food Grade 304 Stainless Steel Kettle) functions on 1500 watts power.

Multiple indicators

This kettle has a power indicator that lights up and begins to boil water and automatic shut-off after boiling. The water level indicator enables you to easily measure the amount of water you need. This kettle has the capacity of 2 litres and you will know when the lid is open with the help of an automatic cut-off button. This kettle functions at a power of 1500 watts. Khanak Enterprise® Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | Auto Shut Off Multipurpose (Extra Large Cattle Electric with Handle Hot Water Tea Coffee Maker Water Boiler, Boiling Milk Black 2 Litre) has 360 degree swivel base and single touch lid locking.

Extra efficient

This electric kettle can boil water faster than a stovetop. You can make herbal tea or instant coffee or soups without hassle. It detaches from the base which gives cordless serving and a heat-proof plastic handle. This kettle has a sturdy stainless steel design and has a shut off button which shuts off the kettle when water boils. Pigeon by Stovekraft Swell Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Body has a capacity of 0.7 liter which will heat the liquids in ample amounts.

Extra safe

This electric kettle is made from superior quality stainless steel with a spot. It has an auto cut-off facility with dry boil protection. This kettle has a 360 degree swirl base and runs on the power of 1500 watts. It has convenient grip and a higher quality thermostat control. The kettle has a capacity of 1.5 litres. Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Water Kettle (Silver with Black) comes with a 1 year warranty.