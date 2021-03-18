Electric Kettles

Automatic Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

Kitchoff WDF-151 Stainless Steel Electric Cooker boils water faster than a microwave or stove and enables you to cook food instantly. Plug this electric cooker to quickly bring up 1.5L water to a boil for making anything from tea, oatmeal, noodles, boiled potatoes, rice porridge, boiled vegetables, soup, pasta and many more items with this multipurpose Electric Cooker. It also has an auto shut feature which makes sure the electric cooker turns off when food is ready to serve. The interior and the body of this electric cooker is made with food-grade stainless steel with zero plastic. The stainless steel makes this electric cooker durable, rust-free and easy to clean. With Kitchoff Multi-Cooker insulated handle, it is ensured that you don't accidentally burn your hand while handling the hot cooker making it ideal for youngsters and even children to use it.

1.5-Litre Water Kettle

Prepare hot water, instant tea in a matter of minutes with Butterfly EKN Kettle. With attractive features like automatic cut-off, ergonomically designed handles, unique designs with attractive finishes, lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry. To top it off, it also comes with the better safety features, making it safe to use. It will quickly heat and last for a long time. The concealed element makes it easy to clean as you can now spin your hands through the kettle easily. Also it helps avoiding corrosion. The Stainless Steel makes it look smart along with granting dependable quality and service. This kettle has an illuminated power indicator which glows when power is on and darkens when power is off.

Electric Kettle Absa

Inalsa Electric Kettle Absa makes a striking presence on any kitchen counter with its attractively housed in polished stainless steel. The kettle lifts off, its 360 degree swivel base for easy filling at the sink or for graceful serving without the hassle of a power cord. The maximum power consumption is 1500 watts. It comes with a concealed heating element, rapid boil function and provides a multi-safety system. Sophisticated design and of superior quality Absa shows remarkable performance in your kitchen. This feature enables the freedom of movement so that you can carry the kettle anywhere you like. The kettle is detachable from its power base for convenient usage and portability. Conveniently prepare hot tea, delicious cocoa, or instant soup in a short time. Extra large capacity, humanized design and large-capacity of 1.5 L can help you make multiple cups of tea or coffee at the same time, convenient and time-saving.

Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

Electric kettles which are used for a lot of purposes, come with a lot of advantages. This time-saving appliance not only makes your work easy but also saves time and keeps you safe from accidents. iBELL Electric kettle is designed to assist you in the kitchen. It is capacious with a storage capacity of 1.8 litres. Suitable for heating water to serve a nice hot cup of tea or coffee, this portable kettle is definitely an ideal solution to deliver instant results. The stainless steel body gives the kettle a classic look while maintaining its durability. The sleek look of the kettle will surely catch all the eyes. The intelligent kettle keeps a check on the temperature and automatically stops the heating process when the water is boiled. Just switch it on and the kettle will take care of the rest. No need to look for markings to place the kettle correctly, it can be placed in any direction. Just fill the kettle and place it on the 360 degree base. The handle stays cool to the touch and is comfortable to hold with a good texture for gripping. The kettle stands sturdy on the flat anti-slip base.