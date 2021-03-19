Amazon-fp

Electric heating bags with easy portability

FP Studio March 19, 2021 22:30:10 IST
Premium heating bag

Nivkart’s premium heating bag comes with gel and is used for pain relief. It can be kept inside a quilt for heat. It can also be used to massage body parts. The bag works for approximately 120 minutes when charged for 5 to 10 minutes. It doesn’t require any water to be filled.

No water heating bag

Shayonam heating pad with gel is used for pain relief. It only requires 5-10 minutes of charge for the heat to stay for approximately 60 minutes. It doesn’t require any water to be filled. The heating bag can be used for any sports injuries, arthritis, sore neck, backache, muscular pains, cramps, hypothermia, sprains etc. It provides warmth, typically whilst in bed, but also for the application of heat to a specific part of the body. It is a high quality reliever from aches in cold climatic conditions.

Instant relief

The Reombigen Heat pad is useful for providing instant relief from pain and treatment of sports injuries, arthritis, sore neck, backache, muscular pains, cramps, hypothermia, sprains, growing pains etc. The heat inside it lasts up to 2-4 hours after charging. The electric hot water bag does not require filling of water/liquid; it contains a permanent pre-filled solution which heats up when charged. It has a velvet fur coating for comfort.

Electric hot gel pouch

The electric hot gel pouch is a pouch filled & sealed with special gel, used to provide warmth, typically whilst in bed, but also for the application of heat to a specific part of the body. Piesome heating bag, Electric Hot Water Bag is a high quality reliever from aches in cold climatic conditions. It gives relief from pain and makes you feel comfortable. The bag works for approximately 120 minutes when charged for 5 to 10 minutes. It doesn’t require any water to be filled.

