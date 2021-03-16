Electric Hand Mixers for easy and quick mixing daily

Powerful and Efficient

This 150 watts blender is extremely powerful and provides a great performance. It is durable and lasts long for hours. You can adjust the speed of the mixer quite easily as it comes with 5 different speed controls for mixing ingredients. The KENT Hand Blender also has an automatic feature to shut down the device in case of overheating. It consists of multiple beaters and dough hooks to mix or beat different kinds of ingredients and batters making cooking painless and convenient. You can now make your favourite dalgona coffee without having to beat your coffee for a long time and wearing out your hand.

Versatile Piece of Technology

Prestige Hand Mixer allows you to whisk, beat and mix ingredients conveniently. With this electric mixer you require less time mixing ingredients and can also achieve a smooth batter in no time with absolutely no hassle. It comes with a twin mixer and also has variable speed control so you can mix different kinds of ingredients in whichever speed you prefere. This device is absolutely ideal for bakers, chefs, cooking professionals and also to reduce your efforts while making a home cooked meal. The device comes with a 300 Watt motor making it energy efficient as well.

Heavy Duty Mixer

This extremely powerful electric hand mixer is lightweight and easy to hold and work with. It comes with a 300 Watt motor making it energy efficient and 5 level speed control to mix and whisk effortlessly. You can mix your cake batter, beat eggs and so much more with no hassle or clutter and spills on your counter. SToK Easy Mix 300-Watt Pure Copper Motor Hand Mixer comes with twin beater bladers including two hooks and two whiskers for heavy duty purposes and to break and blend even large chunks into a smooth paste in no time. It is easy to grip thanks to its ergonomic handle and is sleek and durable and quite easy and convenient at the same time.

Variable Speed and Multiple Whiskers

Philips HR3705/10 300-Watt Hand Mixer is an energy saving electric mixer operating within 200-240 volts. It comes with two pairs of beaters, dough hooks and makes your cooking super easy. It comes with 5 variable speed controls so you can mix and whisk almost everything. This electric mixer comes with 2 years of warranty. It is quite easy to use and can whisk, beat and mix ingredients with no effort and very quickly. It is really powerful and can break down large chunks of food into a smooth paste also. It is also easy to clean and affordable. For all the features it comes with, it is a great buy!