Electric egg cookers to make busy mornings easier

Kent Instant Egg Boiler

This advanced appliance allows you to boil eggs in 3 different modes that is, hard, medium and soft. This appliance is quite easy to operate; all you need to do is put the eggs in the appliance, add the right quantity of water and select the desired mode. Kent Instant Egg Boiler comes with a one-touch operation which makes it very convenient to use the appliance without any hassles. The boiler will turn off automatically when the eggs are boiled. The company provides a 1-year warranty.

GEZRIL Egg Poacher Steamer Boiler

This egg boiler takes as little as 10 minutes to boil the eggs. It perfectly cooks soft, medium and hard boiled eggs. It is made of plastic and steel which makes this appliance easy to clean and maintain. It will automatically turn itself off once the eggs are boiled as per as your preference. It is an easy-to-use appliance and is budget friendly too. Its compact design makes it easy to store and takes little space in your kitchen.

Nutricook Rapid Egg Boiler/Steamer

This is a multifunctional cooker. It can cook up to 7 eggs at the same time. It is easy and fast to customise the eggs you want - you can adjust the water level to customize the eggs according to your needs: soft, medium or hard boiled. This appliance is noise free. It will auto off at the end of cooking your eggs. The egg boiler is made of food grade pp material and stainless steel making it safe. It is lightweight, weighing only 750 gm. It is perfect for people who want a portable egg boiler.

JackshowShope 2 Layer Egg Boiler Cooker and Steamer

This is an electric egg boiler and has a double-layer design. It can steam up to 14 eggs at a time. The egg rack can be moved down independently and then you can use it- to meet your needs. It is very convenient to use. This egg boiler only takes 15 minutes to cook the eggs. It is made of high quality food grade material, plastic and high efficiency stainless steel heating plate. This is great for if you need to boil a large number of eggs each morning.