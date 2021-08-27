Low noise motor

This chopper has a 600 ml ‘chop-serve-store’ bowl with a plastic lid. It comes with two sets of sharp edged stainless steel blades for better chopping. It can be used for chopping all sorts of fruits and vegetables including leafy vegetables. It has a low noise motor which helps in silent operation. It is portable and easy to use and requires less space in your kitchen. This chopper comes with a warranty of 2 years. Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21 300-Watt Chopper (Black) will reduce your chopping time to seconds and can truly be a delight for your kitchen.

Fast worker

It is one powerful and noiseless chopper which reduces your prep time. It is simple to use with extra-ordinary functions. It runs on twin blades which are made from stainless steel that makes the chopping and dicing operation quick and efficient. It does not require any extra buttons or operation, one press and the vegetables are finely chopped. This chopper is dishwasher safe and it comes with a safety sensor device feature that enables safe operation. Inalsa Bullet 400W Chopper with Twin Blade, Black is hassle-free, durable and long-lasting and takes great care of your shopping needs.

Aesthetic design

This chopper has an aesthetically pleasing rose gold colour with 4 leaf shaped chopping blades. These blades are made from stainless steel which help you with effective and fine chopping of ingredients. It has a chopping bowl of 840 ml which enables maximum chopping at one go. It also comes with whisking attachments. It is reliable and has hassle-free use. Morphy Richards 300W Electric Chopper, Rose Gold comes with a product warranty of 2 years. This electric chopper can make your chopping and life simple and easy.

Quick and efficient

This electric chopper can make your chopping, dicing, whipping process quick and easy. With its twin stainless steel blade system and 250 watts motor, this electric chopper tops in terms of performance, overall quality and convenience. It provides quick and efficient chopping, dicing operations. It can chop coarse, medium or fine. This chopper is compact and attractive in design and easy to store in the kitchen itself. Prestige PEC 3.0 250-Watt Electric Chopper (White) comes with a product warranty of 1 year.