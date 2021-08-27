Rechargeable

GRISHEL portable hand mixer grinder has 3 sharp blades, mini shape, and rechargeable, so we can take it wherever we want, outside or inside. Made of ABS, and stainless steel materials, safe for containing food, firm; The cup body and lid are separable. You can wash the blade and the cup body separately with our brush. Easy to clean and wash. It is a multi-functional Food Chopper. No need to plug in power, only press the button, then start to stir. And release your hand easily.

Powerful motor

Clefairy ABS Stainless Steel and Glass Electric Meat Grinders with Bowl for Kitchen Food Chopper is perfect for vegetable chopping, meat mincing and smoothie pureeing, enriching your dishes for your family. With High/Low 2 Speed Choice, press the switch to start working, when you remove your hand it will stop working.

The electric food chopper comes with a 300W powerful motor with 4 stainless steel blades and glass bowl design allows the upper and lower blades to chop food evenly. Due to the large capacity, the food chopper allows you to quickly and easily prepare large portions of meal ingredients with minimal effort.

Perfect chopper

Make quick work of chopping onions, nuts and more with Wonderchef's Nutri-Chop! The Duo-blade system chops perfectly, retaining essential nutrients inside your food rather than losing them along with the water released during chopping. Press the soft knob to rotate blades for even chopping. The subdued white color with a subtle copper colored top adds to the beauty of your kitchen. The powerful 300 watts motor and Stainless Steel blades effortlessly chop ingredients within seconds. The blades are made from anti-rust stainless steel which are perfectly hygienic and last you for years.

Multi functional

Glen Multi Functional Mini Vegetable Chopper has a 400 ml jar ideal for small quantities of chopping which has an anti-skid base for stability and comes with one additional bowl to prevent flavour mixing. The break-resistant, transparent bowl is made up of food grade material to retain the freshness and flavour of all your preparations. The two-edged cutting blade designed for chopping and mixing gives fast and effective results and the whisker disc is designed for effectively making frothy batters.