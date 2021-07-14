BPA-free containers for easy storage

This set comes with a pack of 6 clear and airtight containers. The storage volume of 535 ml is compact but still a great size for everyday use. The oval-shaped design makes it easy to slide in and out of the cupboard or fridge. These products are also BPA-free so no need to worry about any nasty chemicals leaking into your food. These containers are quite flat and stackable so they can be stored away easily. If you’re looking for a durable set of daily-use containers, go for this one.

Food-grade containers for daily needs

These airtight containers made from food-grade plastic come in a range of different sizes. You get a total of 20 pieces of six different capacities, which makes them perfect for all your storage needs. They are also super easy to use and clean with the twist-open lid and cylindrical jar design. The blue color is eye-catching and makes them easy to find too. If you’re looking to get a bang for your buck, then this set is the one for you.

High-quality, sleek containers

Thanks to the 1100 ml volume of these containers, these are great for storing larger quantities of items in bulk. They’re also extremely modern and will match any type of kitchen decor. This is also a step up from standard plastic containers as they are air-tight and will keep your food fresh. It even has a much more premium feel with its glass-like design. The lid easily pops on and off so you access all your items in a flash. Don’t think twice because this is a kitchen upgrade you won’t regret.

Great combo of function and design

These PET containers come in three different sizes with a total of 18 pieces. The textured quality adds durability, an extra touch of design, and makes them easy to grab and go. These are also airtight, BPA-free and made from food-grade material. In addition to the high quality, you can use them to store all types of ingredients because these containers are odorless. If you’re looking to completely overhaul your kitchen storage design, this is a great pick you’re sure to love.