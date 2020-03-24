Efficient and Useful Hand mixers every kitchen needs!

Inalsa Easy Mix 200-Watt Hand Mixer

Inalsa’s Easy Mix has 200W power that gives you powerful processing while saving energy at the same time. Save time and money with this appliance that performs all your blending, whisking and kneading tasks quickly and efficiently. The 2 pins plug and 1.0 m long power cord give means you can use it virtually anywhere. A 7-Speed control setting capability gives you ultimate control of your food preparation. Mix ingredients for a variety of recipes, from slowly stirring in chunky ingredients like nuts or chocolate chips, at speed one to whipping egg whites or heavy cream, at speed seven. The product is quite versatile, and we would highly recommend it, no questions asked!

KTS Scarlett 7 Speed Hand Mixer

This one is interesting! Whether you're trying your hand at cake making or desserts and pastry, a hand mixer can be just the tool you need to create great food quicker and more efficiently. Featuring powerful seven speed levels, this hand mixer makes dough or batters easier than ever before. Beat, whisk, blend and mash with confidence as you use this hand held mixer to create a myriad of technically challenging recipes. The best part? The beaters and whiskers are detachable, thus making all your meal preps easier, and quite light your arms as you can clean them with so much ease. Offering great functionality and versatility, this product also comes with a one year warranty so rest assured and go for it!

Bajaj HM 01 250-Watt Hand Mixer

You will love using this hand mixer. It has a sleek design and offers a near-perfect performance. Whether you’re mixing, whisking, aerating, or kneading, it does everything with ease. Changing speeds between the 3 settings provided is seamless and the slowest and fastest speeds are enough for novice or professionals. You will be able to tackle any task at hand and ace every pastry test with this cool tool by your side. Aerate your cake batter with an efficient beater attachment or bake the perfect loaf with great dough kneaded by this chrome plated dough attachment. Finally, being lightweight makes it possible to use this beater for hours without complaining. So a baking binge is now easier!

Philips HR3700/00 200-Watt Hand Mixer

This Philips mixer with a powerful 200 watt motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. The best part is that this mixer allows you to take control of the process. The added control with three dedicated speed settings for all your recipes is one that makes the cooking process so much easier and fun! It also comes with conic wide beaters in high-quality stainless steel, which are easily fitted and removed for many a variety of things quickly and easily. It is a sure-shot product to make your life easier and your cooking better! And once you’re done, you can store this easily as it houses all the cables in the body itself!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.