Self-learning game

This self-learning game will teach your kids, the names of different animals and what we call their offspring. The fun puzzle game is self-correcting, so the child will have to keep trying until they get it right. This is a great way to learn as they are sure to remember this for a long time. Also, such games enhance motor skills, observation skills, logical thinking and so on. If you want a fun way to teach your kids the basic things, here is something that you must have.

Multiple activities

This game is a bundle of games brought together like a kit. This contains activities where your child will have do-it-yourself kits where they can do various activities where they can learn and gain some education too. This will be an activity box where your child gets to do a lot of things and learn from different ways and enhance their motor skills, memory, understanding and observation.

Interactive game

This interactive game will help the child learn about various products and their origin which will help them develop their general knowledge. Learning while you play is the best way to teach active learners. This game is neat & colourful which makes it very interesting and your child is sure to love it.

Colour, size and shapes

Funskool is one of the famous brands for toys and games for children. Here we have a great game from Funskool which helps your child learn about colours, size and shapes in a very interesting way. The child needs to do several activities while playing this game which is sure to improve his or her hand-eye coordination, memory and observation. This game has different things to fit in, screw it, take it out and do various things. This is a very interesting game for your child.