Math learning

Sparkle math learning kit is an all-inclusive set designed by expert educators for math beginners especially students in 3rd grade and above 6 years of age. This set includes 17 mentally engaging activities to provide children with a hands-on learning experience. This kit aims to build skillsets such as Addition & Subtraction of like fractions, Multiplication & Division concepts, Arithmetic operations using currency and Word problem-solving techniques. This also facilitates overall cognitive and motor skill development in children. To ensure a smooth learning process, all the contents of the kit are made from premium quality material that is upto 100% non-toxic and absolutely child safe.

Art and mural kit

Genius box arts and the mural kit is an educational set including a variety of activities aimed to kindle creativity and enhance skills such as Sensory & Motor Skills, imagination, Cognitive Development, Logical Thinking among many. The set also comes with an instruction manual and certificate to motivate children. The fun learning activities include Rainbow Art, Octopus Sand Art, Butterfly Mosaic Art, Toucan Sand Art, Rocket Mosaic Art, Giant Coloring Floor Mural,and Submarine Mosaic Art, which encourage children to become self-reliant and create new things on their own.

Interactive AR dinosaur

Shifu Orboot dino offers a great overall sensory and visual experience about the world of dinosaurs including 400 incredible facts,about 50 realistic-looking dinosaurs, all in 3D and have their own voices. This kit helps in building scientific thinking and attention to detail as it walks through the Triassic, Jurassic world & Cretaceous periods. The box contains 10 dinosaur globes, an activity book with stickers, and a help guide. This product has a wide range of device compatibility such as iPad 5th gen & above, iPad Air all models, iPad Pro all models, iPad Mini 2 & above, iPhone 6 & above, or any Android device with 3GB RAM and above. The orboot dino app is absolutely free and available on Apple App Store or Google Play Store so all dinosaur enthusiasts can indulge in this informative, interactive and engaging experience.

Hands-on experience

Brainy bear arts and craft kit is an educational set designed based on thoughtful research to bring out the creative and artistic side of kids. The purpose of this set is to inculcate self-reliance and a sense of accomplishment among kids as they learn by hands-on experience. This kit also aims to boost creativity and imagination in kids as it introduces them to a variety of diverse art and crafts forms.