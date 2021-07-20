Waterproof tent

Zorzel waterproof and foldable polyester tents are dome-shaped tents that can be easily folded and carried in a bag that comes along with them. The build material is polythene which makes them lightweight and waterproof accompanied by steel stakes which provide structure and strength. The compact medium size tent has dimensions 32*8*8cm yet they have spacious interiors and enough room to accommodate 6 people. The zipper-type closure enables easy entry and exit. These tents offer affordable camping solutions for family traveling and picnics since they are all season and simple to set up in outdoor locations. Moreover, they are available in multiple color options.

Kersal portable polyester tents are suitable for multipurpose outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, camping etc. The smart design employs an instant pop-up mechanism which makes the process of setting up the tent simple and time-efficient. The primary material is polyester supported with PU material and Oxford Ground Sheet that provides 2000mm water resistance and UV resistance. The doors of the tent are lined with high-quality SBS zippers that close tightly offering protection from unfavorable weather. This tent has more than adequate space to accommodate 6 people. A key feature of this tent is a mesh window which is present at the front and back to ensure air circulation and high breathability along with solid nylon flaps over windows for privacy. The dismantled components of the tent can be easily fit into a carry bag that accompanies it which provides ease of transportation. These all-season tents are affordable and come in multiple colors.

Mokshith 6 Person Waterproof Polyester Dome Tent is light and comes with a convenient compact carry bag of 24 inches. The tent is made of premium quality fiberglass frame poles, water-resistant PE floor and water-resistant polyester fabric and thus it is lightweight and reliable. The tent components include 8 metal stakes and 4 windproof ropes which provide structure and make it ideal for usage during winter. It is suited for various outdoor activities including fishing, music festivals, hiking, camping and much more. This 6 person tent has an open mesh roof area to facilitate ventilation and provide a view of the surrounding area along with a two-way zipped large door for the ease of entry and exit. The unique mesh design is mosquito resistant,moisture-proof, Dust-proof, UV Protected and Snow Protected. These tents are available in a variety of colors.

Strauss Portable Waterproof Camping Tents are dome-shaped and have a capacity to accommodate 4 people comfortably. This light and compact tent can easily be set up in about 10 minutes which makes them time efficient. The design primarily consists of fabric supported by a top mesh window that makes the inner air more breathable, the outer curtain that can roll up so as to assist ventilation and polyester as its outer material. It has a two-way zipper-type closure to enable instant entry and exit. The fabric material protects the interiors from wind sunlight, rain and insects. These tents are highly suited for camping or hiking as they provide great comfort and convenience to the user. These tents are offered in different colors.