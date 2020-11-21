Economical stylish scarves for women

Complete comfort

This is a set of three scarves made of polyester-cotton thus providing you complete comfort. One of them has a blue and green floral design printed on the white base, the second one has a white and black floral design on the flesh tint base and the third one has white polka dots on a black base. All three scarves have pearls and tassels on their horizontal borders giving it a very stylish look. Letz Dezine Women's Printed Poly Cotton Multicolored Scarf has a dimension of 170cm x 50cm. Great to mix and match your outfits.

Floral Design

This product is a two in one which has a mask as well as a scarf this is a win-win situation for the buyer. It has 3 layers of mask made of chiffon fabric and cotton lining on the side for comfort and breathability. The scarf is attached to the mask in such a way that the neck and shoulders are covered. It has a bright floral design print on it giving a very lively vibe. If you suffer from dust allergy or in need of a mask due to COVID-19 , go for Swayam Reusable 3-Layers Outdoor Protective Face Mask Com Scarf For Woman. Great for women who are always on the move.

All season scarf

A scarf made of 100% viscose that is suitable for every weather may it be summer or winters. It has a very nice striped contrast of light grey and dark blue with tattered borders and is 100cms x 180cms in size. It is very versatile and can be used in formal as well as casual settings. So if you are looking for an all-season versatile scarf, buy Aimee Men's and Women's Viscose Decent Stripe Scarf and you won’t be disappointed. Perfect for whom a scarf is a must-have accessory.

Simple and decent

A scarf made of rayon fabric that is an excellent heat and sunlight resistant makes this scarf best for outdoor purposes such as trips, adventures, travel, etc during summers. It is in pine green color with white patches on it giving it a casual as well as ethnic look. So if you are looking for a scarf worn especially during summers, SayYes Printed Stylish viscose (Rayon) Scarf, for women & Girls (Pine green) is the best pick. Great for hot Indian summers.