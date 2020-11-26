Economical backpacks that make you look cool

Stylish Laptop Bag

Northzone backpack is a laptop bag with 25L capacity. It is compatible with 15.6-inch laptop. The backpack is high quality, durable and is made up of water repellent fabric. This backpack features in durable snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect notebooks and important items. It is convenient for travel and is high quality, it is casual yet stylish. This bag has three spacious compartments to store the laptop, charger, external devices, and other accessories with ease. very attractive and perfect for school, travel and outdoor activities. The perfect backpack for those needing stylish all-day protection for their laptop.

Vintage Backpack

This Polestar bag pack is a vintage style backpack for all purpose use It is 100% make in India product which is made of high quality polyester fabric, durable zipper and quality workmanship make it even more durable and long lasting bag. It has 2 water bottle pockets and mesh organizer pockets which keep your things organized. It is unisex, suitable for both men and women. It has comfort and space. Being very well durable, the company offers 12 months’ warranty.

Leather backpack

Aircase offers a premium vegan leather backpack with stylish looks to add to your outfit. It has a breathable mesh padded back which adds to comfort. It has a laptop and a main compartment. The functionality increases with a quick access pocket and a front pocket. Comes with a capacity of 25 litres. It has a high end leather finish with a water resistant base. It is useful for both men and women.

Water Resistant

This grey and red backpack by Heroz is an ergonomically designed backpack for all your needs for both and women. It is great for travel, for college or even for casual work. It comes in PU polyester material. It gives comfort priority with a padded base which supports heavy material for longer duration. This comes with two main compartments, 2 extra compartments for quick access and also with a side mesh compartment for bottles. This is useful for work as well as leisure work.