Economic kurta sets for men

Regular fit

This regular fit kurta is knee length long. It is stitched from cotton fabric that ensures comfort throughout the day owing to the easy breathable property of cotton material. It has solid maroon colour giving it a very simple and sober look. The kurta has full sleeves and a Chinese neck to give it a very simple yet sophisticated look. If you are looking for a kurta to be worn casually, KSH TRENDZ® Men's Solid Straight Kurta Pyjama Set is the one for you.

Modern touch

This kurta comes with a beautiful blend of traditional and western style. It is plain deep black coloured and has full sleeves. It is stitched from cotton making it strong, wrinkle resistant and lightweight. It is a knee length long kurta with mandarin collar. A button down closure is provided with the buttons in silver colour that stands out effortlessly on the dark black fabric. It is paired up with solid while pajamas. If you love indo western style kurtas, Men's Solid Side Button Fancy Kurta Pyjama Set, is a must buy for you.

Simple and Decent

A very silky, soft on skin and shiny looking kurta made of cotton silk which give it properties of both cotton and silk making it durable and strong along with being wrinkle resistant and ability to hold on the shape. It is in bright purple colour having a chinese collar and long sleeves with at length ending above knees. If you are someone who is looking for a simple and decent looking kurta, VASTRAMAY Men's Cotton Silk Regular Kurta, is the one for you.

Perfect for marriages

A set of kurta pajama having a beautiful and lustrous maroon coloured kurta having small patterned design all over it that is knee length and an ankle length off white pajama that makes a superb combination together. The kurta has chinese collar and long sleeves along with being made of 100% premium cotton fabric. If you are looking for a kurta to be worn at a marriage function or a religious occasion, Pehanaava Men's Ready to Wear Cotton Traditional Straight Kurta and Pyjama Set is the one for you.