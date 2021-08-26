Beautiful rose print

Bluecat Paper Rose Prints Gift Wrapping Paper eco-friendly papers come in a set of three. The nude colour with beautiful rose prints look very elegant. Also, these can be reused or recycled easily. This will be a wonderful choice. This wrap is rolled in a postal tube so as to avoid any unsightly fold marks on your beautifully wrapped presents.

Cost effective

Smart Living Eco Kraft is a very cost effective option of brown wrapping papers. Usually this is used for wrapping bottles or bouquets. This is a sturdy product and wont tear easily. Being eco friendly, it can be used for packaging also. This is a great product if you want to wrap things in bulk.

Beautiful festive print

Bluecat Paper Eco-friendly Festive Wrapping Paper eco-friendly papers come in a set of three. The dark colour with beautiful festive prints look very elegant. Also, these can be reused or recycled easily. This will be a wonderful choice. This gift wrap paper is handmade and made from cotton pulp. Made skillfully with traditional handmade methods and with waste black cotton rags.

Very cute design

The best part of this wrapping paper is the design - you can call it abstract or marbled. Devraaj Eco-Friendly Marble Design Gift Wrapping Paper can be a great choice for wrapping any type of gift. Also, the quality is great, the colours are warm and looks very elegant. The marble designs give a very nice textured and natural look. Gift wrap paper size is 22"x30" which is sufficient to cover large sizes packets & gifts. The paper comes along with heart shaped plantable seed paper tags.