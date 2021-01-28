Eco-friendly wipes to keep your baby clean

Made using natural ingredients to retain moisture

These baby wipes are 100% biodegradable and eco-friendly. Made from the bamboo fiber with olive oil, aloe vera and jojoba oil, these wipes are known to nourish and moisturize your baby's skin. Dermatologically tested, they are hypoallergenic wipes ideal for cleaning baby's bottom, baby's face while feeding and can be used anywhere on the body without any worries. Safe to use can also be used regularly by adults for personal care & hygiene. While these wipes are safe for children to use, they double as skincare wipes for adults. Pick this up for its use of natural ingredients.

Perfect for sensitive skin type

Perfect for cleaning messy hands, face and your baby's buttocks, these wipers are great for regular use. Made with mild ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, almond oil and lavender oil, it avoids irritation, redness, dryness and rashes. The wipes are pH balanced, hypoallergenic and clinically tested to perfectly wipe away dirt without stripping away natural oils from your baby's skin. The wipes are sealed with a protective lid and an extra sticker top that provides double the security to lock in the moisture while travelling. Perfect for regular use for sensitive skin type.

Vegan wipes made from plant-based ingredients

This pack of 50 wipes is 100% biodegradable and has no scent. It is chemical and paraben-free. To ensure that safety is the utmost priority for your baby's sensitive skin, the wipes are tested by dermatologists, are hypoallergenic and alcohol-free. More importantly, each wipe is extensively tested for quality before packing. Made from soft, sustainable viscose, these gentle wipes will almost clean up anything and also prevent rashes, redness, and skin allergies. Suitable for sensitive skin, these vegan wipes made from plant-based ingredients are a great addition to your baby's bag.

Tested by Dermatologists

This one comes in a pack of three, each with 80 wipes. Made of 100% biodegradable bamboo fabric and enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, it moisturizes your baby's sensitive skin and prevents it from dryness. It ticks all boxes for safety measures like 100 % alcohol and paraben-free, pH balanced, hypoallergenic tested and dermatologist tested. Perfect for use during the diaper change or for cleaning your baby's face and hands, these wipes are suitable for daily or regular use.