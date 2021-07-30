Comfortable fit

FootPrints Organic Cotton Bamboo Ankle Cushion Socks are unisex and come in a set of 6 pairs of which 3 are black, 2 are grey and 1 pair comes along free. They are made from a natural organic material combination of purest cotton and bamboo fabric which are not only eco-friendly but also provide a comfortable fit. The moisture-absorbing property of the material keeps feet dry and the antibacterial property maintains freshness and hygiene levels. These features make them a good fit for sports activities.

Breathable socks

Maude & Mobray Unisex Breathable Bamboo Ankle Socks come in a set of 3 pairs of different colours that is black, white and navy blue. The socks are made from pure bamboo fibers that are durable and comfortable at the same time. This material is highly absorbent keeping the feet dry and odourless and its antibacterial properties protect the feet. They have a special anti-blister cushioning that makes them a viable option for extensive wear. These socks can be worn all around the year and are suited for all sports activities.

Thermal insulation

BAMBOS Eco Touch Men's Athletic Ankle Socks comes in a package of 3 pairs of white socks. The bamboo fabric used in making them has high moisture absorbing capacity as well as antibacterial properties which keep the feet fresh and dry for a long time of use. These skin-friendly socks have thermal insulation which makes them suitable for year-round use. Breathable mesh in key areas gives way for ample ventilation and air circulation all-around your feet. The extra cushioning at the bottom enhances comfort making these socks ideal sportswear.

Mesh sections

Heelium Bamboo Men's Ankle Socks come in a combo pack of 4 pairs of black, blue,white and grey colours. These bamboo fabric socks have antibacterial properties that keep odour away and high moisture absorption that keep the feet dry.Spandex blended with Bamboo makes these socks the best product in softness, cushioning and impact protection. The proper support for heel arch and ankle give them a comfortable fit and the breathable mesh sections ensure air ventilation making them the right choice for athletic activities.