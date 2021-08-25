High quality paper

EDULEARNABLE spiral notebooks are made of high-quality paper with a simple design style that will ensure that there will be no ink penetration through the sheets. The design of the spiral is more sufficient to fix the inner pages of the notebook more firmly, and you do not need to worry about the inner pages scattering or falling out. The size of each spiral notebook is A5 size. You can easily put it in your handbag or school bag, making it convenient for you to carry out. The curved corners of this notebook are the first of its kind. This notebook is 100% recyclable.

Anime Notebooks

ComicSense.xyz A5 Size Eco-Friendly Notebook Ultimate decoy Anime Printed Blank Notebook is an A5 Sized notebook with a spiral binder and 650 gsm laminated hard outer cover digital printed and 150 pages both side rules and 90 GSM offset-printed. Perfect for your everyday use. This notebook brings out your quirky personality and tells people around you about your style.

Centre bound

The Paper Collective soft/flexible notebooks are eco-friendly, unruled notebooks to take your notes with ease. It is centre binded and has a very amazing Golden and Brown Triangles cover. This A5 size notebook is perfect for jotting down your ideas and thoughts. It’s great for people with an artistic bend of mind

Handmade notebook

De Kulture Works Multipurpose Notebook has 140 Lined Pages of acid-free handmade paper. The paper grammage of this notebook is 125 GSM. This handmade notebook features a vintage cover design, special spine bound and a personal info page. It is perfect for traveling notes, poetry work, businessmen, executives, journalists, students and even food planners. This product is earth-friendly and makes an awesome gift for anniversaries or birthdays. This product supports and empowers the livelihood of artisans from India. It preserves the craft of making handmade diaries in India as we stand for the advancement of craftsmen.