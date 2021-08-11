Grab this healthy snack any time

This pack of trail mix contains over 20 delicious kinds of high-quality dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries. Indulge your sweet tooth with dried kiwi, apple and blueberries or take a break with a handful of nutty flavours. Rich in dietary fibre, it's packed with cashews and pistachios that give you energy for the day. It also contains superfoods like flax seeds and goji berries which are great for your health. This 1 kg bag is an excellent pick as it's cost-effective and easy to stock up on every month. If you're looking to try something with many flavours, pick up this pack.

Keep hunger at bay with this dry fruit mix

This trail mix is made from California almonds, long raisins, Goan cashews and pistachios. There's truly something in here everyone will love. Together, these ingredients are rich in antioxidants and help boost immunity. It also comes packaged in a food-grade PET jar, so there is no need to transfer the contents into another container once it's open. These are great for snacking while you're watching TV or serving friends and family at a party. If you're a fan of mixed dry fruits, you must add this to your cart.

High-quality assortment of dry fruits

In this set of 5 packaged nuts, you get 250 g each of almonds, cashews, roasted pistachios, raisins and 175 g of de-shelled walnuts. Together or on their own, they make a great healthy snack that comes in quite handy when you want something crunchy and nutritious to add to your cereal or fruit bowl. All the jars look identical and have been packaged well in sturdy PET bottles. Place them on your countertop or store cupboard easily. If you love the option of choosing which mix of dry fruits you want depending on your taste, go for this one.

Enjoy a healthy, post-workout snack

You can mix and match to your heart's content with this dry fruits combo pack. With this one, you get a total of 1.2 kg of nuts, including 250 g each of cashews, almonds, pistachios and green raisins, with 175 g of walnut kernels. Enjoy them individually as a stand-alone snack or toast up a few and garnish your salads, desserts and breakfast bars. Free of preservatives, these packs are also easy to carry to your gym as a post-workout treat. So if you're looking for an all-natural, gluten-free and keto-friendly snack, we say grab this pack today.