Easy way to make a cake for diabetics

It is also generally believed that baking is a difficult art to master. Seasoned chefs often speak about scales and ratios that need to be diligently followed to get the dessert extravaganza right. But, fear not, you really do not need to be a famous chef to make deserts including sugar-free ones. Yes, they are easily doable, while also not being one of those tasteless options! Think sweet, spice and everything nice, without it affecting your body.

Here is a quick cake recipe, that’s both sugar-free and tasty; super simple to whip up in a jiffy:

Fridge cake: An extremely easy to make sugar-free dessert, the fridge cake does not even require an oven for you to bake that cake. All one needs to do it microwave the basic ingredients, mix them all together and keep them in the refrigerator to freeze for the cake to be ready for consumption.

Ingredients

• 250gm dried fruit

• 110 ml juice of your choice

• 300gm dark chocolate

• 125gm salted butter

• A tablespoon of butter for tin

• 15 digestive sugar-free biscuits

• 100gm roasted hazelnuts chopped.

Method

• Put the dried fruit in a bowl and pour enough juice on it to immerse it completely. Microwave for 2 minutes then set aside. Take the dark chocolate and use a kitchen knife to chop it into pieces.

• Empty it into a microwavable bowl and add the butter to it. Microwave for 2 minutes and set aside.

• Take a square tin or baking container with baking parchment. Use a little butter to line the insides of the tray.

• In a separate bowl, crumble the biscuits, stir in the hazelnuts and the soaked fruits along with the juice. Mix everything and pour in the melted chocolate. Using a spatula, fold in everything.

• Tip the mixture on to the tray and flatten the top with the spatula. Put in the fridge until it sets.

• The Fridge cake is ready.

Important Tools you Would Need

1. Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven

Its innovative technology makes a wide distribution of microwaves so that food is evenly cooked. With a touch of a button, it lowers Standby power consumption to save electricity. It has a 1-year warranty on product and 1 year on Magnetron and 10 years on Cavity.

2. Grizzly International Non-Stick Silicone Spatula

Highly heat resistant can withstand up to 500 degree Fahrenheit, easy flexible and non-stick. Silicone spatula is ideal for scraping, basting, barbecues, party pies, quiches, tarts, small cakes or any similar uses. Silicone utensils are heat, stain, and odor resistant for lasting quality and condition. If you have enjoyed cooking with this, go ahead and pick-up one for you near and dear for the next gifting occasion.

3.Signoraware Glass Bowl Set of 3

The package containing 3 pieces of glass bowls of 500ml, 100ml, and 1500 ml are heat resistant up to 400 degrees Celsius and are 100 percent microwave safe, oven, dishwasher, and freezer proof. They are easy to clean and maintain.

