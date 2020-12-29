Easy interchangeable sofa sets

Spacious seating

Adonica brings Wrinster 5 Seater Interchangeable L Shape Sofa Set in Leatherette and in the colour Brown. This is spaciously designed with larger depth to allow for broader seating and allowing complete relaxation until the thigh to provide superb comfort. The cushions you sit on are firm & comfortable. This sofa is constructed featuring handpicked Premium fabric for a regal finish. Durable for long term use and held up by Strong legs that last a lifetime. 1 Year Limited Brand Warranty for Manufacturing Defects only. The warranty does not cover damages due to usage of the product beyond its intended use and wear & tear, Improper Installation By Customer.

U-shaped sofa

Zikra brings Dapper Interchangeable U Shape Attractive Sectional Sofa Set. Gear up for family game nights and movie marathons with this U-shaped sectional, sizable enough to seat 7-11 individual. Solid-hued upholstery envelops this design for understated appeal, while a 4 small pouffe adds a space saving look with a classic touch. Proudly made in the INDIA, this piece is crafted with a wooden frame, a foam core, and a soft comfortable suede fabric for cushioning as you kick back and relax. Just unpack the product & align it as per your desire. All furniture item comes with 36 months standard warranty. Warranty stands for manufacturing defects.

High foam density

Furny has this Brad Chester 5 Seater L Shape Interchangeable Sofa Set in the colour Brown-Black. A very generously made sofa yields a perfect modular sofa for your living room. A generously proportioned sofa that fits around you - with individual modular units to make delivery hassle free and protecting your sofa against any untoward damages occurring due to narrow corridors. Furny sofa collection is spaciously designed with larger depth to allow for broader seating. Sofa made of high density foam, deep fiber cushioning and made of finest material that last long.

Regal design

CasaStyle brings Carloss 5 Seater Interchangeable L Shape Sofa Set in the colour Light Grey. Welcome your guests into your home with pride. This sofa is the ultimate statement sofa, made for royal treatment. The cushions you sit on are nice and firm. You'll never have to worry about sinking in. This sofa was constructed featuring handpicked Premium upholstery with excellent finish. Made from high grade Solid wood. All wood products go through an intense 3-step treatment for any termites, borers and pests. The wood used in the furniture is perfectly seasoned for optimum moisture content, to reduce the possibility of seasonal expansion or contraction of the products. Durable for long term use and held up by Strong legs that last a lifetime.