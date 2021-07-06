Easy immunity booster for kids and adults

Meet 100% of your required daily quota of Vitamin C with the Ayurvedic goodness of wild amlas. This 2-in-1 immunity booster is easy to consume, full of the goodness of superfoods like strawberry, which also provide vibrant red color. Antioxidant-rich, every gummy has a delicious mixed fruit flavor and antimicrobial properties. It is both plant-based and vegan, and the individual airtight wrapping makes it easy to carry with you anywhere. These gummies are ideal for adults looking to build strong immunity and boost children's defense against infections.

Sip your way to good health

Formulated with eight immunity-boosting ingredients, these effervescent pills are 100% vegetarian, natural, and have no added sugar. Full of high-quality, clinically proven ingredients, it also has active Vitamin C and raw amla extract to protect against harmful pathogens. In addition, curcumin, ginger and tulsi help strengthen the body's defenses, and pro-immunity vitamins and minerals help build a more robust immune system. Designed with premium Swiss effervescent technology, if you want a quick way to provide nutrient absorption that's gentle on the stomach, try this right now.

Ayurvedic gummies for your child

Getting the right kind of nutrition, especially in the early years, is vital for a child's immune system to function effectively. So if your kids are above the age of four, these tasty ayurvedic soft chews are a great way to get your kids on track again and help support their body's defenses against germs. Rich in antioxidants, these gummies have critical ingredients like honey, apple, and tulsi with several health benefits. Available in three flavors, Strawberry, Mixed Fruit and Mango, any one of these can become your child's favorite.

Stay fit and boost your immunity

Vinegar has been praised since ancient times for its health properties, but at the moment, it is apple cider vinegar that is high on the list. DABUR Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is a great product to start with as it has 'mother of vinegar', is 100% Pure and USDA Organic Certified. In addition, the glass bottle packaging makes it safe to store and consume without worrying about leaching. Raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized, it makes a great addition to boost your health and help you feel more energized through the day.