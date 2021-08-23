An easier way of cooking

This oil container is made from stainless steel to ensure its durability. The stainless steel used is 100% food-grade, keeping in mind, you and your families health and safety. The container has an airtight lid to ensure you never have to deal with any greasy oil spills. The cap can also be easily removed to top up the oil quantity or for cleaning. The container is tall and sleek to limit the amount of space it takes up on the kitchen counter. Buy this oil container for its durability and its leak-proof lid.

A handy addition to any kitchen

This oil jar is made from thick glass, with accurate measurement markings on its body to help you identify oil levels. The measurement markings are especially helpful if you're following a recipe that calls for an exact amount of oil. It can also help you monitor your oil consumption to stay heart-healthy. The glass jar comes with a grippy handle to help you pour the exact amount of oil required, even if your hands are greasy. Made from glass, this jar will never degrade like those made from plastic, giving you one less issue to worry about. But this glass oil container for its longevity and ease of use.

Built to last

This oil container is ideal for pouring out all kinds of oil, be it olive oil for salad dressing or vegetable cooking oil. The container has a flip-top lid that opens when the container is tilted forward and closes when held upright to allow easy one-handed pouring. The oil container is made from glass for durability and transparency. The container being transparent helps you to monitor or check the quantity of oil it contains. It is well built and is sure to look good in any kitchen. Buy this oil container for its easy one-handed operation.

For perfectly dressed salads

This oil dispenser is perfect for pouring flavoured or olive oil on top of salads or finger foods. The dispenser's nozzle is just narrow enough to drizzle the oil as too much oil on a salad could spoil its flavour. The nozzle also comes with a cap to prevent dust and impurities from contaminating the oil. The container is manufactured without the use of harmful chemicals and materials to keep you safe. It can hold up to 300ml of your chosen oil, and its unique design looks beautiful on any dining table. Buy this oil dispenser to take your food presentation up a notch.