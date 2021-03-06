Easy cordless trimmers for men

Cordless Beard Hair Trimmer

VGR Professional has Hair Clippers Rechargeable Cordless Beard Hair Trimmer. The Haircut Kit comes with a guidecomb brush USB cord for men. Using the blade fitting technology to reduce the friction between the movable knife and the fixed knife, effectively reducing noise. 5 limit combs, novices and shaved gospel. Lengthen as you want, suitable for a variety of haircuts. It is made of detachable stainless steel premium blade with sharp angle design that is safe, sharp and wear-resistant. The stainless steel not only has high hardness, but also it can be polished automatically without rust.

Waterproof Beard Trimmer

Mi comes with Corded & Cordless Waterproof Beard Trimmer with Fast Charging. It has 40 length settings. Blade material is self sharpening stainless steel with skin friendly rounded tips. It has 40 length settings. The length settings are at 0.5mm precision with two combs. The ultra powerful Battery give you up to 90min of cordless usage with 2hour charge time. It is easy to use and versatile.The IPX7 with a fully washable body for easy cleaning. It is travel safe thanks to the travel lock feature. The unique quad edge design is to reach tough spots effortlessly.

Lifelong Beard Trimmer

The Beard Trimmer is a sleek device that gives you great value for money. It has strongly been trusted by loyal users for over five years. The device gives your beard an excellent cut while styling you in the comfort of your own home. With more than 100 innovative products available in the category. Made for you, and made especially for your convenience. It has a fully washable head and comb for easy maintenance and cleaning. This Lifelong Beard Trimmer is a must have grooming product to have the ultimate control and precision on your styling, wherever you are. Self-sharpening stainless steel, detachable, waterproof and fully washable blade to maintain hygiene.

Rechargeable LED Display Trimmer

Kubra has this KB-309 Professional Cordless Rechargeable LED Display Hair Clipper. It is a heavy duty trimmer for hair and beards in the colour White. It has 2200 mAh battery with 120 min runtime. You don't ever have to worry about running out of battery. You'll know now exactly how much battery is left on the KB-309 with this slick LED indicator. Stainless-steel increases the trimmer’s durability & Blades stay as sharp as they were on day 1. At the same time, the rounded blade tips and combs prevent irritation to skin. Select the desired length on the trimmer as per your requirement.