Easy and best cordless trimmers

Bluetooth 5.1 Speaker

Zebronics has ZEB-BT6590RUCF Bluetooth 5.1 Speaker with SD Card and PENDRIVE Slot. ZEB-BT6590RUCF is a 5.1 multimedia speaker that has an interesting front panel with glossy lines that make for a fabulous design. The speaker also comes with an LED display to show information in regards to the connectivity modes. The speaker also has multi-connectivity options like BT/USB/SD/AUX. The speaker supports FM radio too. Entertainment comes easy with a press of a button on the remote control that comes along with the ZEB-BT6590RUCF speaker. ZEB-BT6590RUCF is a 5.1 multimedia speaker that has an interesting front panel with glossy lines that make for a fabulous design.

Multimedia home theater

Krisons has Nexon 5.1 Bluetooth Multimedia Home Theater in the colour black. These will let you experience the quality of a theatre system in the comfort of your home. Do not miss out on a single beat with the Krisons Nexon 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theater. You can feel the music cruising through your body with its 5.1 surround sound speakers. The total of five tall satellite speakers and one 4” deep bass subwoofer will give you the experience of a theatre at home. The system is inclusive of an AUX cable so that you can connect it to your phones, laptops or other supportive home devices.

Multi-connectivity

Zebronics brings BT6860RUCF 5.1 Bluetooth Speakers. The speaker comes with multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming via BT and one can also use other inputs like USB, SD/MMC/AUX. The speaker also comes with a built-in FM radio, so that you can always listen to music in case you’re facing the lull of a playlist. Sit back, relax and take control of your entertainment with the press of a button on the remote control that comes along with the speaker. Its Max supported USB/SD memory size is 32GB. The FM frequency scan range is 87.5MHz-108MHz.

Rich sound

Tronica brings Super King Series 5.1 Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers with FM, PenDrive, Sd Card, Mobile, Aux Support. A good set of 5.1 speakers will sound distinct even at first listen. The Tronica Super King's design allows for a truly rich sound from within, featuring sound that is clear and suited for smaller spaces. With high-quality components, it’s a system that doesn’t lack in quality or audio - it has everything you need for cinema-quality excitement. Two satellite speakers out of five are built in tower shape to provides an enhanced punch of little bass along with high decibels. This modification has improved the sound parameters widely. A set of 5 satellite speakers and 4" sub woofer enables you to experience theatrical effect.