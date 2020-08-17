Easy affordable laptop tables under Rs. 2000

Adjustable desk

This is a standing table with its top made of virgin PP material and steel legs coated with epoxy coating giving it a better finish and durability. It can be used for all age groups for various purposes. Gadget Wagon Table can be adjusted at three different angles - straight 180, upwards 30 and downwards 30. The height can be adjusted to six different levels ranging from 54cms to 73cms. The adjustment cavities are neatly curved and cut to provide maximum stability. It can take up weight upto 20kgs. If you prefer sitting in a chair and working on your laptop go for this table and you won’t be disappointed.

Ergonomic and comfortable

This table has an antique french finish and simple design that will enhance the beauty of your room. Fabulo Wooden

Adjustable table has a desk that can be adjusted at different angles to facilitate easy and comfortable working on your bed or couch without arching your back or craning your neck. It has foldable legs making it easy to store in narrow places and is light weighted thus convenient to carry. It comes with a small drawer to store your notepads, pens and other stationary items that will come handy to you while working. It comes in a very classic black colour. So if you are looking out for a bed laptop table give this one a try.

Best buy

This table is made up of medium density fiberboard which gives it high load bearing strength and impact resistant quality. The legs are made from load bearing aluminium and are powder coated for a better finish. PRO365 Folding Table is safe to use for all age groups being made from non toxic and odourless material. The surface is scratch resistant and spill proof and laminated with high pressure making it withstand the heat emanated from your laptop. If you have long working hours, this table is perfect for you.Sit in the comfort of your bed and complete your work easily with this foldable table.

Three layered wooden table

This is a 3 layered wooden table - anti-slip layer, thickened layer and waterproof layer.The legs are made of powdered metal and of w-type that provides high stability and uniform load distribution. They are connected to the table by high strength joints. The anti slip pads ensure the surface is not damaged. GLAMFLOX Foldable Laptop Table comes with a tablet holder where you can place your phone or ipad and a cup holder making it as organized as an office table. If you are one of those people who like things organised, this table is made for you.