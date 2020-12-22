Durable microwave covers to protect your appliance

Checker print

Kuber Industries has this Checker Design PVC Microwave cover. It is an Oven Full Closure Cover for 30 Litre oven size and comes in the colour Grey. It is to protect your microwave from dust, stains, smoke and mites. They are customized in a way to protect the whole microwave. These come in different attractive prints which are eye catching. Protect your microwave with these covers. It is made up of good quality material. These PVC microwave covers are waterproof and are easy to use. These covers beautify your asset and make it long lasting.

Blue abstract print

Dream Care brings Microwave Oven Cover for IFB 30 Litre Convection Microwave Oven. This microwave oven cover enhances the beauty and glamour of your microwave oven as well as your kitchen. This protects your oven surface from scratches, dust, stains and other particles. This has two zipper enclosures on the front side. The design and look is elegant and very attractive which increases the beauty of your kitchen interior. This dust-proof cover is a perfect guard against the dust and unnecessary particles which can get into the machinery of the Microwave Oven and destroy it. The cover is 100 % waterproof so the essence of the Microwave Oven will remain intact.

Classic Chevrolet print

PrettyKrafts has a Microwave Oven Top Cover. It is Microwave Cover with Pockets of Free Size. There are 4 Utility Pockets. These microwave covers are waterproof and are easy to use. These covers beautify your asset and make it long lasting. Now, you do not have to worry about keeping your Microwave Oven cover tidy and neat. High quality material makes it easy to clean. Just wipe it with a wet cloth and get rid of dust and other unwanted particles. You do not have to go to great lengths to adorn your washing machine with this cover. As it comes with a zipper closure, it will be easy for you to use it as per your convenience. These come in different attractive prints which are eye catching. Protect your microwave with these covers.

Fabric print

HomeStrap presents a Printed Polyster Fabric Microwave Oven Cover for 30Ltrs Microwave Oven. It comes in the colour Magenta. It is to enhance the beauty of your kitchen. It protects your costly appliance from scratches, daily wear & tear, dust and other particles. The cover is made up of good quality material. The dimension is 13 x 22 x 17 inch which perfectly fits on almost all major brands of the microwave oven. It can fit on almost all major brands of microwave. The cover Protects your appliance from scratches. It is for daily use & prevents tears, stains and dust.