Durable boys school shoes to buy right now

Has Breathable air mesh

These shoes come with a lace-up tie. They have upper mesh, PVC synthetic leather, and TPU fil. The sole is made of phylon and rubber so you can be sure that they are sturdy yet flexible. The breathable mesh allows airflow so all the foot sweat caused due to playing gets dried up. This keeps feet dry and comfortable. It also has a padded footbed for additional comfort. Paired with the uniform they are sure to look stylish and yet give the greatest comfort while playing. Buy these shoes for your little boys today!

Can withstand wear and tear of daily use

These shoes are attractive and extremely comfortable. They are for boys as well as girls. They come in a classic black color, so they suitable for uniforms as well. They are lightweight shoes with super elastic EVA soles. They make your child feel like they are walking on air. They are very handy and easy to wear. They can withstand all the wear and tear that comes along with all-day use. Cleaning these shoes is very easy as they don’t need polish or shine. You can just wipe them with a damp cloth. If you are looking for tough easy to clean shoes, this pair might be perfect for you.

Perfect fit for average-sized feet

These shoes come with an easy hoop and loop closure. The sole is made of rubber, so your children can wear shoes even during play. The shoe width is medium so it is perfectly suited for average-sized feet. The toe size is the round type which makes these shoes very comfortable for daily usage. Cleaning shoes is very easy. Just allow them to de-odorize at regular intervals and clean them with a damp cloth. Forget the hassle of shoe shine and polish, just wipe a clean cloth and you are good to go.

Lightweight and comfortable

Keep the feet of your kids comfortable with this pair of black shoes. They have been skillfully crafted to provide optimum support to their feet during school activities. They are lightweight and have an ergonomic design that makes them a perfect pair of school shoes for kids. These shoes come with an ethylene-vinyl acetate sole which is one of the best shock absorption materials available today. It is also light in weight and boasts good tensile strength to enable optimum flexibility to the feet of your kids. If you want shoes that are sturdy as well as comfortable which don’t compromise on the style, these shoes are perfect.