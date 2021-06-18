Traditional look

This is the right choice for women who want to reflect an authentic traditional look in their outfits. It is made of a comfortable cotton silk material. The material has simple beige and red-colored that complement each other. Satyam Weaves Dress Material also features a beautiful red colored dupatta that has an exquisite embroidery design. The simple look of the material looks great with the heavy work on the dupatta. This dress material is also very cost-effective.

Comfortable material

Here is a dress material perfect for all the Bandhani lovers. This dress material comes in a great color combination of pink and white, with a bandhani print design over it. It is also available in different color combinations. It is made of cotton material that gives you absolute comfort with style. You can stitch a stunning churidar or salwar kurta set with it. SIRIL Printed Unstitched Material is very soft to touch and the colors look vibrant. It will look great for casual wear or evening wear.

Classy look

Here is a dress material that will make you look very classy and stylish. It is made of shiny polyester silk and santoon material. The combination of cream color along with simple checks print and deep blue color with golden traditional design looks perfect. You can stitch it as a kurta and churidar set to bring out the best of the material. Satrani Women’s Dress Material has an elegant look which is great for office parties, as well as a festive, get-together. It is recommended to only dry clean the material.

Great color combination

The color combination of this dress material gives it a look that will definitely make heads turn. The top piece of the material is made of Banarsi jacquard material and the bottom is made of silk crepe. It has a beautiful pin jacquard dupatta with a golden design that enhances the overall look of the outfit. The material is made of bright and shiny colors and a fabric that is soft on your skin. Being Banarsi Women’s Dress material will look great on special occasions and you can accessorize them with traditional jhumkas to complete the look.