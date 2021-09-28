Lightweight

This is an unstitched fabric which is made from Katha cotton and has a fine quality plain pattern. This cotton fabric is suitable for stitching Kurti, Salwar Suit, Palazzo Pants, Skirt, etc. This material needs hand wash only and comes at a reasonable price. It is lightweight, long lasting and ideal for casual wear, party wear, daily wear, office wear as well as festive occasions. ZARUKHO Women's Katha Cotton White Coloured Unstitched Fabric for Making Kurtis, Tops, Gowns, Palazzo Pants, Shirt, Kurta. (Premium Dress Making Material of 2.5 Meters) comes in different colours and ordered length.

Super soft

Sai Soft fabric material is soft and easy to make any designs that will make you feel comfortable while wearing. It has a decorative lace design which is used in apparel and home furnishing. It is made from soft net fabric which gives a gorgeous and shiny look. This fabric comes in white colour. This fabric is suitable for bridal wear and it can be also used for home décor based on the length ordered. Sai Soft Net Plain Bridal Lace Fabric Material for Dress Making, Apparels and Home Furnishing (White) comes in the length of meters (1, 2.5, and 5) and it is easy for different uses.

Natural dyes

It is a hand block Batic print fabric which is made from 100% Malmal Soft Cotton Fabric. It comes with a blue main colour with multi-coloured strips. The colours used are vegetable colours which are naturally dyed. You get to decide the yards of fabric you want to buy by entering the number in the quantity field. This fabric is suitable for dresses, tops, blouses, jackets, crafting, or even home décor or furnishing. Handicraft-Palace Stripe batik Hand Block Printed Running Natural Vegetable Color Sanganeri Garment Dress Making Cloth Material Fabric comes in metre lengths from 2.5m to 10m.

Eyecatching

This fabric is a light weight cotton which is lovely and eye-catching. It is made from pure cotton and has floral prints which is a Jaipuri Hand Block print. This high quality fabric can be used to make dresses, skirts, shirts, hand bags, craft quilt fabric and garments. It can also be used for home décor. Mudit Crafts Bird Printed Cotton Jaipuri Handmade Dress Making Running Fabric can only be hand washed and comes in different colours.