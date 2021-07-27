Crochet filled

Feather fill crochet dream catcher is an ethnic and cultural wall hanging handwoven using traditional techniques. This attractive looking wall hanging is intended to create an atmosphere of positivity and to ward off negative dreams. The metal frame is covered with a beautiful pattern of crochet woven around it and layers of soft feathers hanging vertical through it. The royal and majestic white colour uplifts the interior of any room inducing positive vibrations.

Handwoven

Shivam handicrafts presents a 5 tiered dream catcher lined with multi color feathers.This vivid dream catcher illustrates some of the traditional hand weaving techniques thus adding a cultural touch to it. This decorative wall art hanging is made of premium quality metal, beads , fabric and feathers to ascertain a long term use. This is a great gift as it aims to bring peace and positivity to its surroundings and brighten up the room.

Classy cotton

Grab classy cotton dream catcher is a hand crafted piece of room decor made with high quality ABS ring enclosed in hemp and wax threads patterns with wooden beads and vertically lined selective feathers. The materials used are natural and eco friendly. This wall art adds style to any space it is used in. The dream catcher comes with a battery powered LED fairy light that has low power consumption and adds to the mystic look.

Ethnic style

ILU dream catcher is a beautifully designed wall hanging handcrafted using the best quality ABS beads,metal ring , lace and natural feathers. This colourful dream catchers brings out ethnicity in room decor owing to its traditional weaving patterns. It is said to bring peace and positivity to its surroundings and keep negative thoughts at bay.