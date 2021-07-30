Multi-coloured

Those of you who want to add a dreamcatcher that is multicoloured, PLASGL Store Night Mares Dream Catcher

will be the right choice. This beautiful dream catcher is neatly woven in bright threads. This is not too big and will look just right in a narrow space. It is an artistic, colourful home decor item that spreads happiness and optimism. It is also a very beautiful and thoughtful item to gift to your loved ones.

Large surface area

This dreamcatcher has a large surface area and requires a broader space to put this up. This handmade dreamcatcher has multiple woven circles attached to the main frame. Rooh Dream Catcher is white and brown coloured dreamcatcher looks very classy and will make a great decor. This attractive-looking dream catcher is intended to protect the sleeping individual from negative dreams, while letting only positive dreams pass through. They are handmade in ethical conditions, with free range feathers only thus being in harmony with nature!

Long looks

Asian Hobby Crafts Dream Catcher Wall Hanging is made of different shades of blue and looks absolutely beautiful. This dreamcatcher is long and will look amazing on a light or very bright wall. This has several small woven circles attached to the main large circle, making it look very aesthetic. Also the feathers are dyed in blue, making it look all the more pretty.

Macrame make

AJS Living Multi Colour (14.5" inch Dia) Dream Catcher is a large dreamcatcher made with macrame. This is in white with a pink centre. This dreamcatcher is just a large round one with no danglers. It’s a neat one piece dreamcatcher with macrame woven in it. This piece is very beautiful and will make the wall look very aesthetic. This will look very beautiful on a dark coloured wall as the contrast will be amazing.