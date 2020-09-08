Don’t call yourself a gamer, if you haven’t played these video games

It features many tracks

To every race car lover out there, this game is cut out especially for you. The game features different tracks and game play modes. You unlock a new car every time you complete a level. There are around 95 cars and each of them will give you an adrenaline rush and you will be left wanting more. Each gaming mode has a different goal than the other. Playing Burnout Legends is like having an arcade in your home. Everyone can enjoy this game and it also very pocket friendly.

Gives you 3D gaming experience

If you are someone who gets a kick out of fighting, you should try this game. This is a combat game with over forty characters and brand new battle stages. It features versus mode where you can invite your friends and challenge them to battle. Tekken 3D also features a special mode where you have to beat as many opponents as you can and earn cards. Along with this it includes a special 3D Tekken Blood Vengeance animated movie. You can customize your characters and the 3D effects look fantastic in the game.

Features an all new Black Suit

Are you a Spider Man fan? Then you are going to love this action game. You can experience Spider Man protecting the city from bad guys. It features a new black suit that will enable you to unleash new powers but you also have to face the dark side of it. Activision Spider Man has an all new combat system in which you can use both classic and black suit spider man to defeat evil. This is your chance to be a super hero.

Suitable for all age groups

Head out on an amazing adventure with this video game. It features your favourite characters like Sonic, Amy, Knuckles and Tails. You can choose anyone as your character and go on a journey to stop Dr. Eggman. Every character possesses a special power and you can use it while solving puzzles and quests. You can also head out in race cars and solve numerous mini games. Sonic Boom Fire and Ice features powers of fire and ice to blaze through obstacles. You and your kids can enjoy playing this game together.