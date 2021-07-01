With advances in technology, these devices have evolved greatly in the past few years. From digital displays to Bluetooth connectivity, they now come with amazing features and sensors that allow you to do more than just check your weight.

High precision results

Packed with highly advanced technology and accurate sensors, this weighing scale lets you analyze your body's BMI and 13 essential composition readings. A feature we love is the baby mode, which allows you to check your little one's weight effortlessly. The LED screen displays large and bright numbers making it easy to read results even in the dark. What's more, this device uses Bluetooth to connect to a dedicated app that logs your progress so you can set health goals.

If you're looking for a smart weighing scale that consistently delivers exact results, pick this one.

Ideal for the whole family

Made with durable materials, with a slim profile, this device is an ideal addition for any health-conscious home. You'll find keeping this personal scale clean is easy, thanks to its smooth, toughened glass top. Easy to use by people of all ages, it features an easy-to-read LCD with a backlight and rounded corners to prevent accidental injuries. A feature we're sure you'll appreciate is that this weighing scale comes with a powerful rechargeable battery. As the box includes a charging cable, you'll never have to worry about running out of power. For a safe and reliable personal scale for your home, we recommend buying this one.

Weight management made easy

This personal weighing scale allows you to check up to 15 different body compositions by simply stepping onto the device. This feature-packed device helps you to effectively manage your weight by giving you a better understanding of your BMI, muscle and bone mass, skeletal muscles and your overall health score. We appreciate how easy the dedicated app is to use and was impressed that it can effectively track changes, deliver graphical reports, and store up to 16 different user profiles. If you're looking for an advanced personal weighing scale to help you achieve your weight goals, then this one's for you.

Closely monitor your health

This fantastic personal weighing scale features eight individual sensors that take readings from both hands and feet to give you all-around accurate measurements. Just by stepping onto the device, you can monitor and analyze key body compositions such as skeletal muscle and subcutaneous fat in different parts of your body. This battery-operated device is simple to use, can precisely weigh up to 135Kgs, and has a power-saving auto-off feature. If you're on a fitness program, you will appreciate that this weighing scale comes with four memory presets that can store readings for up to 90 days so you can track your progress over three months. For an effective way to keep your health in check, this scale has our vote.