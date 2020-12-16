DIY Cake mixes for delicious homemade treats.

Best chocolate eggless Cake.

Though chocolate cake is an easy birthday party favourite, getting a tasty store-bought eggless version can be challenging. But now this easy 100% vegetarian cake mix makes it so much easier. Flavourful and delightfully dense, you can be sure you're giving your kids a cake free from preservatives and artificial flavours. Now impressing your friends and family is easy and requires minimal effort. Whip this up in jiffy anytime you feel like it. If you're looking for a pocket-friendly choco cake mix, add this one to your cart now.

Best eggless cooker cake

What do you do when you have a craving for Cake, but don't have an oven? Now, there's a quick and convenient option for you that tastes just as great as the ones you make from scratch. All you need is a pressure cooker to create a rich and delicious cake. Toss in some nuts or chocolate chips or even rice crispies for a crunchy twist that kids will love. Don't believe us? If you're up for a delicious challenge that will leave you satisfied, try this one yourself.

Best vanilla sponge cake

This light and fluffy Cake has a rich vanilla flavour with just the right amount of sweetness. Perfect for parties and picnics, it even comes with its own pouches of icing sugar to make a buttercream glaze. Delicious and perfect for all kinds of baking styles, you get a pillowy soft crumb that you can enjoy for tea or a special occasion with equal ease. If you love an excellent vanilla sponge cake, you'll go crazy for this boxed mix.

Best chocolate fudge cake.

While Betty Crocker's cake mixes need no introduction, this decadent chocolate fudge cake deserves a special mention for its moist, gooey texture and its generous serving size. Besides all the ingredients you need to pull this off - eggs, oil and water - can easily be found in any pantry. You can never go wrong with this delicious chocolaty Cake that is easily loved and enjoyed by all ages. If you're looking for a cake that will please everyone and get ready in just 25-30 minutes, this one is the perfect pick.