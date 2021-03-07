Disney dolls for the princess in you

Ocean princess

This is a Disney princess royal doll from the ocean called Princess Ariel. It is a fashion doll or a Toy for 3-Year-Old and Up. Ariel is ready for shimmering adventures with your little princess! Royal Shimmer Ariel dazzles in a dress featuring signature colors that sparkle from the top of the bodice to the bottom of the skirt! The set comes with a tiara and shoes which your daughter will love. Your little dreamer will love playing out magical moments from Disney's The Little Mermaid, as well as imagining her own under-the-sea adventures with Ariel.

Warrior princess

​This Disney Princess Mulan is a Royal and beautiful Shimmer Fashion Doll with a Skirt that Sparkles and has Tiara and Shoes. Your little dreamer will love playing out magical moments from Disney’s Mulan, as well as imagining her own warrior adventures with this beloved princess. Copyright Disney Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro. This doll is made up of good quality material and also looks rich. It is durable. The skirt is removable and it can be changed as per your will. Mulan is ready for adventures with your little princess.

Hawaiian Princess

Disney has a beautiful princess Moana of Oceania. It is Fashion Doll with Skirt That Sparkles and also has a Headband and Necklace. This Moana of Oceania toy also comes with her movie-inspired signature shell necklace to accessorize her outfit. Start a collection of Disney princess dolls and toys with this Moana of Oceania fashion doll or add to your child's set. The doll is beautiful looking and has accessories. She has long brown hair to style and kids can complete her look with an included headband. A great birthday gift or holiday present for kids 3 years old and up, this set encourages kids to play out scenes from the Disney animated movie, Moana.

Frozen Princess

This is a Disney princess from Frozen called Elsa. It is a Fashion Doll with Long Blonde Hair and Movie-Inspired Outfit from Frozen. It is a toy for Kids from 3 Years Old and Up. Kids can recreate scenes from Disney's FROZEN with this iconic Elsa doll, complete with her recognizable long blond hair twisted into a braid. With 5 points of articulation, kids can move her into poses to play out scenes from the movie or imagine their own. She is wearing her iconic, movie-inspired blue outfit from the popular Disney movie, FROZEN, with a removable blue skirt and cape. Recreate familiar scenes with characters like Elsa and Anna who your kid knows and loves.