Dishwashers for your kitchen

Dishwasher

AmazonBasics 12 place setting Dishwasher is a perfect fit in the bustling, modern kitchens of today. It has 7 washing programs-Intensive, Normal, ECO, Glass, 90-min, Rapid, Soak. It is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen including stainless steel, ceramic, etc.; Ideal for dishes with oil and masala stains. It has an adjustable upper shelf to create space for large utensils at the bottom. The special features of this dishwasher include Half-load and Extra drying.

Stubborn stain removing dishwasher

The elegant white IFB Neptune FX dishwasher, with 12 place settings and a half-load option, gives you the flexibility you need to wash just about any kitchen utensil. The Extra Heavily Soiled Program gets rid of even the most stubborn stains from your utensils. It has 5 wash programs - Heavily soiled, Hygiene, Light soiled, Normal, Super 50 min. there is a safety child lock option, on the control panel for error detection, overflow & leakage protection, heater protection.

Dishwasher with electric control

The Voltas DT8S dishwasher offers 6 wash programs- Intensive, normal, eco, glassware, clean & shine, Mini 30 program, for efficient washing of dishes. The design of the dishwasher ensures the possibility of washing a wide range of dishes while the easy electronic control with push touch pad gives you a perfect experience. The dishwasher is not only extremely energy and water efficient, but is also very easy to use. Moreover, its compact design makes it easier fit-in to any kitchen.

ECO Dishwasher

Faber FFSD 6PR 12S Neo with Black finish dishwasher comes with 6 washing programs, i.e. Intensive, Self clean, ECO, 90min, Glass and Rapid. Using a dishwasher not only takes away hand washing your plates, glass and flatware, it also saves water. It lets you keep counters free from clutter, creates less of an impact on the environment and is more sanitary. It has an adjustable upper rack and other foldable racks.