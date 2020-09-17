Dishwasher safe tea holders for easy wash

Stainless steel lightweight cups

Cups made from high quality stainless steel that is 100% food grade, BPA free and Toxin free ensure hygiene and your health safety. They are double walled which makes them study, strong and long lasting. So if you are looking for tea cups that are suitable for rough and tough use, these are the ones for you. They have a silver mirror look finish that enhances the mundane stainless steel look along with being light weighted they can be carried easily. MAYUR GOLD Stainless Steel Tea/Coffee Mug comes in a set of 6 with each having a capacity of 100ml.

Add a dash of vibrant colours

A set of six multi-coloured tea cups that are made from bone china and are lead and cadmium free thus completely safe to be used for food and beverages. They are designed with a broad base that reduces the risk of toppling over causing no spillage. Being highly chip resistant they are good for the long run and won’t get damaged easily making them durable. Claycraft Diamond Coffee Mugs are microwave and dishwasher safe with a capacity of 160ml each.

A very regal looking set

Start your day on a positive note by sipping tea off these beautifully designed cups and saucers. The cups are crafted in an ergonomic shape with a stable base and a wide saucer. They have a broad rim band in blue with golden pattern repeated all over it which makes an eye-catching combination with the rest of white base giving it a very royal look. laopala diva sovrana anassa glass cup and saucer comes in a set of six and is a great gifting item.

Elegant and stylish make

A high quality drink ware that is made from lead free glassware making it safe to be used everyday without any safety worries. It features a reinforced rim with a study design and proportionately balanced base. It's clear elegant design makes it best suitable for commercial purposes giving out an aura of sophistication. Cloudsell Roma Glass Tea comes in a set of six with each having a capacity of 180ml and are microwave safe thus proving handy for hot as well as cold beverages to be served.