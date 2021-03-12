Dine-in style with these stylish tables and chair sets

Complement your existing decor with this teak finish dinner set for 4

This dining table set is made using solid Sheesham wood and has high durability to survive any weather. It comes in a complete set with four chairs, vibrant green seat cushions, and a well-sized table. The dining table has no sharp edges to prevent accidental scrapes or injuries. The well-finished design looks very ravishing and its teak finish complements almost any existing home decor. The product requires basic self-assembly and comes with crystal clear instructions to make it an easy installation. Pick this up for its comfortable size.

For the modern and simple aesthetic lovers

Elegantly styled, this dining table set makes for a great addition to your home. The set has an extremely modern and contemporary look that helps you set up a stylish dining space in your home. It comfortably seats 4 and leaves plenty of space on the table to arrange an elaborate spread of delicacies. The ergonomically designed chairs comfortably seat you to enjoy a leisurely meal with your family and friends. The teak finish table with a set of 4 chairs is sturdy and will last you more than just a few years. Pick this up for its simple style and affordable price.

Perfect for larger groups or families

Here's an option that is unlike most dining tables. It comes with three chairs and a bench. Perfect for everyday use, this dining table and chair set is elegantly designed using Sheesham wood. The wooden setup adds a sense of simplicity and helps break clutter to create a more roomy and uncomplicated decor space in your home. A durable product, the frame of the table has a sturdy wooden build. It stands strong on robust legs. The chairs' solid backrest assures that your posture is properly supported. Pick this up for its honey finish and simple looks.

For a touch of elegance and simplicity

This one combines functional design and a minimalist approach to be environmentally friendly yet stylish. Its classic design makes it a perfect fit for a variety of interiors. Made using Sheesham wood that is known for its sturdiness and high durability, this one is neither warped and is also waterproof. Its premium quality ensures that you don't have to worry about termites. Ideal for a family of six, this one comes with a 3-year warranty on manufacturing defects if any.