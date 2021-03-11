Diet self-help books that will change your food habits

Quick tips for good health

This book comes from one of the most followed nutritionists globally. The author is also a leading health advocate. The book debunks popular diet myths and fads. It has decisively managed to shift food conversations across the country away from fads and towards eating local, seasonal, and traditional food. The book gives information about superfoods that are already present in our kitchen. If you are a believer in eating local food and maintaining good health, this book might be perfect for you.

Helps you get a flatter tummy

If you want to have a flat tummy, this book is perfect for you. The book talks about how even with the best diet intentions it is still possible to have a bloated, distended, or flabby tummy. This book shows you how to eat your way to a flat stomach. With flexible meal plans, recipes, and tips on avoiding the cravings that can lead you off track, this book effectively manages to reduce stomach without fasting. It also comes with a step-by-step illustrated guide to the best exercises for a totally toned tummy. Get this book and eat your way to falter tummy!

Suggests cultivating better eating habits

This book is for everyone who thinks they know how to lose weight but still can't seem to shed those extra kilos. With this book, you'll learn how to break down negative emotional links to food. The book also sheds some light on why certain foods affect your body and your mood. It deals with bad eating habits and suggests how to create new, improved habits that are healthy. If you are someone who eats to cope with mental stress, this book can help you deal with compulsive eating.

Explains the science of food

Food and diet have an enormous influence on your health and well-being. But eating the right amount of the right things is not always easy. This book will empower you to eat healthily and lose weight. It also sorts the fads from science facts. This book is an eye-opening and myth-busting guide to everything from sugar to superfoods. Forget diet fad books or illogical exercise programs, this book presents you with the science behind the food. If you are someone who wants to live longer, happier, and healthier with scientifically proven facts, this book is ideal for you.