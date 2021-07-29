High quality

Leona enterprise metal land rover sports car is designed with the best quality materials and has a fine finish. The body is made of zinc alloy and plastic parts while the tyres are made of rubber. The intricately detailed exteriors and interiors give it a showcase-worthy look. All these features make this model an excellent gift for car collectors. This model is available in three different colors and is great for enhancing tabletops as well.

Pull back sports car

WOX MOX presents a stylish model of Mclaren sports car for any and everyone interested in cars. The car is lightweight and made of zinc alloy which is durable so there are minimum chances of damage in case of mishandling. The materials used are nontoxic and child-safe. The complex design involves functions such as the opening of the hood, tail and doors. The pull-back feature allows the car to move forward with high speed when it is pulled back thus making it a great gift for kids who adore cars.

Realistic build

Tisproz alloy car model is made from a combination of materials,the upper part is made from metal and the bottom part is made from ABS material. This detailed mini version of jeep is also a pullback car which means that when it is rolled and pulled backward on a flat surface, it moves forward with higher speed on being left. The doors, hood and back of the car can be opened which gives it a more realistic look. In addition to this, it also has lights and sound to add a little extra touch.

Durable

Dhairya Mayyback S650 pullback metal diecast model is made with a high level of detailing and finesse proving to be an ideal choice to go in a sports car model collection. It comes equipped with lights at the front and back along with sound. The build material is a combination of metal and plastic ensuring durability. The doors, hood and rear of the cars can also be opened and it comes with a pullback feature where it moves forward when it is slightly pulled back and left on a flat surface. This sports car model can be an excellent gift for car enthusiasts.