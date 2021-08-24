Shape recognition

This set consists of 12 bright coloured, easy to grip wooden shapes. Each shape is designed to fit through a matching hole on the wooden cube. This shape sorting cubes are made to last for kids and toddlers which will help them in understanding shape recognition and problem-solving skills. This set can also be a great solution for screen-free fun. Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Cube Classic Wooden Toy (Developmental Toy, East-to-grip shapes, sturdy wooden construction, and 12 pieces) is the best gift solution for toddlers of ages 2 to 4 years.

Smooth surface

This type of toy is a 6 in 1 activity cube. This activity cube encourages a baby’s imagination and helps to train their ability of reasoning and eye-hand coordination. This cube is designed in such a way that it has a smooth surface and a round edge without any sharp edges. The cue activity has geometric shape sorting, animal’s sound, mirror, rotating bells, beads maze and time learning clock It is made from strong, durable and non-toxic material which makes it safe for fun and learning. ESnipe Mart water-based paint activity cube play centre toy, multi-colour is suitable for children of ages 24 months and above.

Ramp it up

This type of developmental toy is a 5 tier, multi-coloured ball drop ramp. It has sturdier pieces that would not bend while assembling and it consists of 3 spinning activity balls. These balls contain colourful beads which make the rattling sound. The material used for this toy set is a high-quality ABS material that is non-toxic, healthy and durable. Wirescorts 5 layer ball drop and roll swirling tower for baby and toddler development education toys (stack, drop and go ball ramp toy set) are suitable for children of ages 12 months and above. It is easy to assemble and break down, making playtime a breeze.

Introduction to geometry

This is an intellectual geometry puzzle that consists of 3 sets of wooden shapes. These geometric shapes are multi-coloured and help in teaching shapes, size, height and colour to toddlers. Each shape is made of natural solid wood and painted in bright, non-toxic colours. Grizzly® Wooden Geometry Matching Puzzles, Stack Building Blocks Early Educational Toys (Set of 3 Boards) is a perfect gift solution for children of ages 36 months and above.