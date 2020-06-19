DEVELOP YOUR SKILLS WITH THE TOP TABLE TENNIS BALLS FOR PRACTICE

A Slice Of Quality

The Konex Synthetic Table Tennis Ball has all the qualities that make Konex products such a hit with sports fans all over the world. This table tennis ball is a pleasure to use, thanks to its consistent bounce and overall behaviour. This comes from the innate durability of the design, which prevents the Konex Synthetic Table Tennis Ball from wilting or distorting under sustained gameplay. This ball is sure to last you through many exciting games and training sessions.

Smash Your Way To Victory

Your game of table tennis will finally have the professional edge, thanks to the Donic Coach P40+ Plastic Table Tennis Ball. Whether you’re practicing or in the midst of tournament play, the Donic Coach P40+ Plastic Table Tennis Ball lets you keep up the intensity regardless. The highly tensile outer shell doesn’t just guarantee a design that won’t wilt or distort under stress, but also means that these balls transmit power efficiently. The Donic Coach P40+ Plastic Table Tennis Balls will give your game the control you had never known.

Aim For Excellence

This STAG three star TT white ball of six is the perfect one for beginners as well as for advanced level games. With a 4cm diameter, the ball weighs about 50 gms and is made of plastic with advanced technology and extreme precision. It is ideal for beginners. These balls are used at the professional level as well. So it’s a good idea for beginners to start practice with them to avoid nasty surprises when they get better.

Ready For Match Point

Practicing table tennis is not the same if you don’t have the right balls for it. That’s why the GKI Superb 3 Star ABS Plastic “40+” is the right choice, with its dependable quality and design giving players’ practice sessions the intensity of a competitive game. The consistent bounce and tough exterior allows players to practice for an extended period of time, to the point where their shots become muscle memory. And with the normal quality guarantee that comes with GKI products, there’s little else one could ask for.